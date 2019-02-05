Say what? How 2 hurricanes delayed this massive DFW highway project

Drivers who navigate the massive construction project at Interstate 30 and Texas 360 will have to endure it a little longer.

The project, originally expected to be completed in 2020, has been pushed to 2021.

Blame Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria, said Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Val Lopez. In short, the 2017 hurricanes caused a shortage of utility crews who were sent to the devastated areas of Houston and Puerto Rico to help rebuild in the damaged grids.

Construction is ongoing for the $233 million makeover of the I-30/360 interchange but it won’t finished until some time in 2021. Lopez couldn’t say if the project would be completed.





The Texas360/I-30 interchange is being redone to make traffic flow more smoothly between the two highways. It will replace the cloverleaf of ramps with a modern interchange.

For 20 years — from 1957 to 1977 — I-30 was known as the Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike. As part of a toll road, it had few frontage roads. Texas 360 and other roads that crossed I-30 featured bridges over the interstate with few connecting access roads and ramps.

Visit Keep30360moving.org for more information.