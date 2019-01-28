Pedestrian struck, killed as she tried to outrun oncoming vehicles, police say

A Grand Prairie pedestrian was killed Sunday evening when she was hit by a pickup truck as she attempted to cross a road in west Grand Prairie, police said.

The victim was identified as Tammie A. Tucker, 58. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup stopped and along with other witnesses attempted CPR on Tucker, police said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

The accident was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Dalworth Street and a northbound frontage road of Texas 161.

Police said Tucker was walking westbound in the crosswalk while traffic traveling north had a green light. She attempted to outrun several oncoming vehicles before she was hit by a 2016 Ford pickup driven by a 60-year-old Grand Prairie man, police said.