Slain suspect’s relatives want police to share video of incident that wounded officer

Relatives of a man slain by a police officer have asked officials to make the body camera footage of the incident available to them.

Family members of Treshun Miller, 20, declined to speak during a press conference on Monday, said Dominique Alexander, a community activist and president of the Next Generation Action Network.

Miller’s family members gathered outside the Arlington Police station on West Division Street Monday along with Alexander and the attorney representing the family, Justin Moore, to make the request, Alexander said.

Alexander said that eyewitnesses in the vehicle with Miller at the time of the incident have disputed the police narrative of the events that took place. The family is not claiming anything, Alexander said. The people in the vehicle with Miller have said that he was shot first and then returned fire, according to Alexander.

“If the police are about transparency, they should make that video available rather than just handing out their own common narrative,” Alexander said. “We understand that a police officer was shot but the public is still privy to that information.”

Miller died early Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital from gunshot wounds he suffered from an Arlington police officer Friday night.

He shot an officer while fleeing during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Randol Mill Road, police said. Officers returned fire and hit Miller. During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and requested a backup officer.

An officer asked the driver, Jessica Lee Lawson, to get out of the car so he could conduct a search, police said. Miller also got out of the car, but seconds later he fled.

Treshun Miller of Arlington died early Saturday after he was shot by Arlington police during an exchange of gunfire with officers. officers. Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Miller pulled out a 9mm handgun, turned and fired multiple rounds at one of two officers, hitting him in the pelvic area, police said. The injured officer was released from the hospital Monday, police Lt. Christopher Cook said.





Lawson, the driver of the car that was stopped, and two other men in the back seat were not charged. Detectives said they were cooperating with the investigation.