Suspect killed by Arlington police was awaiting drug possession hearing, records show

An Arlington suspect killed by officers during an exchange of gunfire was scheduled for a court appearance next month on a drug possession charge, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Treshun Miller, 20, had a pretrial hearing on Feb. 14 in County Criminal Court No. 7 on a possession of marijuana charge which Arlington police say occurred in November, court records showed.

Miller died early Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital from gunshot wounds he suffered from an Arlington police officer Friday night.

He shot an officer on Friday night while fleeing during a traffic stop, police said. Officers returned fire and hit Miller..

During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and requested a backup officer. He asked the driver, Jessica Lee Lawson, to get out of the car so he could conduct a search, police said.

Miller also got out of the car, but seconds later he fled. Miller pulled out a 9mm handgun, turned and fired multiple rounds at one of two officers, hitting him in the pelvic area, police said.

The injured officer remained in serious condition Sunday at a local hospital, police Lt. Christopher Cook said Sunday in a telephone interview.

Miller’s family members could not be reached Sunday for comment.

Lawson, the driver of the car that was stopped, and two other men in the backseat were not charged and detectives said they were cooperating with the investigation.

Police said officers found 2.05 ounces of marijuana and digital scales in the car.

Miller had a criminal history in Tarrant County. He previously had been arrested twice for drug possession, once for burglary and for evading arrest, according to court records.

Miller and Lawson were involved in another shooting together in August 2017.

According to police, 18-year-old London Tyrece Lane shot someone outside Nordstrom at the Frisco mall and Miller drove Lane and Lawson away from the scene, according to police at the time.