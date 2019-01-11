Arlington

Help sought in finding motorist who struck and killed wrecker driver

By Mitch Mitchell

January 11, 2019

GRAND PRAIRIE

Police want the public’s help in finding a suspect who struck and killed a wrecker driver who had stopped to help a stranded motorist on Jan. 4.

The wreck occurred at about 11:35 p.m. on westbound Interstate 20 over Great Southwest Parkway.

A private tow truck operator was assisting a stranded motorist on the right shoulder of the freeway bridge over Great Southwest Parkway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and fled into Arlington.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Nissan last seen westbound on Interstate 20 at Texas 360, according to police.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle is likely a white 2013 or 2014 Nissan Altima, possibly with an aftermarket front bumper. The vehicle will have damage to the front grill, including partial or complete loss of the Nissan emblem, and damage to the passenger side headlight area and bumper.

There will also be damage to the passenger side mirror. The vehicle may be missing a plastic wheel cover, likely from the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

The tow truck operator, Keith Jermaine Holt, 46, of Dallas, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Grand Prairie Police at 972-237-8906, or Crime Stoppers at 972 988-8477 (TIPS). Tips may also be submitted online.

