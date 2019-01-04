A wrecker driver died while helping a stranded motorist on freeway in Grand Prairie

A wrecker driver died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday while attempting to assist a stranded motorist, according to police.
Shortly before midnight on Interstate 20 near the Great Southwest Parkway exit ramp, the wrecker driver was struck and killed by a vehicle that then drove on to Arlington, police said.
Officers with the Grand Prairie and Arlington police departments are searching for the vehicle that fled, a news release said.
The wrecker driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
