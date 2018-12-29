This record-breaking baby is stealing hearts in Texas

An Arlington newborn broke a hospital’s records when he was born and weighed in at nearly 15 pounds.
Parents Eric and Jennifer Medlock became the proud parents of Ali Medlock on Dec. 12. Ali tipped the scales at 14 pounds, 13 ounces when he was born, nearly twice the weight of an average baby.
Ali broke the record at Alington Memorial Hospital for his weight.
Eric Medlock said they were worried about Ali at first and the baby spent his first week in intensive care.
“They were originally worried he was so big because of gestational diabetes, but we’re positive now that it’s not that,” Medlock said.
“We have a lot of six-foot-five-inch giants in our family,” Eric Medlock, a music teacher, said, although his wife is only five-foot-three.
Eric Medlock said his wife was too tired to talk on Saturday afternoon, but said she is recovering well.
“The labor wasn’t too bad — she had a C-section,” he said.
Ali’s not the first big baby born to the Medlocks. His 2-year-old sister, Annabelle, was 9 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.
In an interview with CBS DFW, Jennifer Medlock said at one point, she was not sure she would be able to have kids at all because she has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome.
“We tried anyway and prayed,” she told CBS DFW.
Annabelle was born through the help of fertility treatments.
Ali is named after Jennifer’s father’s middle name, Medlock said.
