Fatal Arlington wreck may be linked to road rage. Driver facing manslaughter charge

Police are trying to determine whether a fatal crash Friday was the result of a road rage incident where the driver of a wrecked truck was arrested.

Officers responded to a major crash about 8:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Six Flags Drive. A pickup traveling eastbound on Six Flags Drive and preparing to take the on ramp for eastbound Interstate 30 was overturned, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway and flipped several times, police said. There were three occupants inside the vehicle, according to police.

A man in his mid-20s who was sitting in the rear passenger seat was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital, police said. The right front passenger was injured and was also taken to a local hospital.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The driver, Arquimides Rivera, 35, of Little Elm, faces an intoxication manslaughter charge and was in Arlington Jail Saturday.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that another motorist may have been involved in a road rage incident with the suspect’s vehicle prior to the crash, police said.