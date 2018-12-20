Shipping mishap sends fruitcake destined for Arlington everywhere but man’s stomach

Johnny Carson once quipped, “The worst gift is fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”

Richard Carter would beg to differ.

The former Arlington municipal court judge loves his wife’s fruitcake. After all, Brenda Carter is an accomplished baker whose delicacies have won her top honors in many a contest, including a Betty Crocker National Cooking contest and at the State Fair of Texas.

Carter loves her fruitcake so much, in fact, that Brenda Carter forked over $9.90 to the US Post Office on Dec. 11 to send him one via priority mail from their hometown in Uvalde to Arlington, where Carter had been visiting their second home.

“If you’re a glutton for fruit, this is the cake,” Carter explained.

But what should have been a two-day, 352-mile journey to its Arlington destination turned into a painful wait for Carter.

Tracking his package online, Carter was amazed to see that the fruitcake was traveling everywhere but into his stomach, including a stop in San Bernardino, California.

By Dec. 17, Carter — known for his sense of humor — began sharing the plight of his missing fruitcake on Facebook.

His friends ate it up, sharing their own shipping nightmares and questioning the retired judge’s judgment in desserts.

“Well, whenever it arrives you know it will still be good since they never spoil,” one joked.

Friends even shared their conspiracies on what may have happened to the fruitcake.

“I’m more convinced the postal people have eaten the cake,” one said. “They are now frantically trying to find a replacement. Be suspicious of a fake fruitcake. Remember, there is really only one.”

On Thursday, Carter went to the Arlington post office to find his fruitcake had finally arrived.

Carter says the fruitcake fared well despite it’s long journey. Two bags of cookies that had been tucked inside with it weren’t so lucky.

“One of them is just like brown powder,” he said. “It took the brunt of the travel.”

Carter said he had also tucked some bills inside the shoebox that he needed to pay.

“One of them is past due now,” he said.

Still, Carter says he holds no ill-will against the U.S. Post Office and enjoyed sharing the story of the “wayward fruitcake loaf.”

“I’m sure that this is just the only time they’ve ever made a mistake and I forgive them,” he said.