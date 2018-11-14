Hipster hotel in Arlington? Popular millennial brand might join entertainment district

The entertainment district that includes Six Flags over Texas, AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park is surrounded by many chain hotels and motels found all across the United States.

But now Arlington may be closer to landing something a little more unique.

In October, the Arlington City Council approved a zoning change along East Lamar Boulevard for an AC Hotel by Marriott, a brand that targets millennials.

The limited service hotel would include between 110 and 120 rooms. It would be part of the Momentum Park Phase II development at 2170 East Lamar Blvd. that would also include an office building with 50,000 to 60,000 square feet.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Under the developers’ plans, the hotel wold have an average daily rate of $184 a night — higher than Hilton Arlington or the Sheraton Arlington Hotel.

But the developers, brothers Gerald and Troy Alley, cautioned that the AC Hotels have a lengthy design process.

When the City Council approved the zoning change, it limited the developers to an upscale, chain-scale hotel. So if the AC brand fails to go forward, it will have about 15 other brands to pursue.





AC Hotels states on its website that it offers “a mix of classic architecture and modern design in unique locations.” The hotels include open area in the lobby that serves as a co-working space during the day and becomes a lounge at night. The brand started in Europe.

A review of the AC Hotel Atlanta Buckhead described it as “aimed squarely at the milliennial market and the design is super minimalist.”

There are two in Dallas — one in downtown and one by the Galleria — and one is planned for downtown Fort Worth adjacent to the Kress Building that is scheduled to break ground next month, a city spokeswoman said.

Arlington has been working to vary its entertainment options. A new esports stadium will open next week and Texas Live!, an entertainment complex next to Globe Life Park, opened in August.