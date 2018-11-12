Man accused in ex-girlfriend’s death takes plea deal rather than finish second trial

A man facing a life sentence if convicted of murder by a jury agreed during the trial on Monday to a sentence of 35 years in prison.

Viet Nguyen, who was being tried simultaneously for aggravated assault, also agreed to a 20-year prison sentence on that charge, according to Samantha Jordan, Tarrant County district attorney office spokeswoman.

Nguyen’s first trial in July last year ended with a hung jury and his retrial began Wednesday. It ended Monday with the plea agreement. The two sentences will run concurrently, Jordan said.

Nguyen was accused of stalking and shooting his ex-girlfriend, Cam-Tu Tran, to death more than a year after he allegedly tried to choke her.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Nguyen was also suspected of shooting the man who later identified him in a photo lineup, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

Police said Nguyen shot Tran, 30, and a man who was in the car with her on Jan. 9, 2017. Police found Tran about 1:30 a.m. in a parked Mercury Sable sedan in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court, outside a home in Arlington.

The man couldn’t give police a full interview at the time because he had been shot near his mouth, but he was able to identify Nguyen as the shooter in a photo lineup, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Tran’s family told police that she and Nguyen had been dating but that Tran had ended the relationship. After the breakup, Tran received phone calls from various numbers from a caller who never said a word, the affidavit said. Her car also had been keyed and her tires cut, her family told police.

Tran suspected Nguyen of making the phone calls and damaging her car.

In late 2015 or early 2016, Tran’s mother heard her screaming for help upstairs at their residence where Nguyen was visiting. Tran’s father went upstairs and Tran said Nguyen had tried to strangle her. Nguyen apologized and asked Tran’s parents not to ban him from the house, according to court documents.

But Tran told her parents that she didn’t feel safe around Nguyen and broke off the relationship in July 2016. A week before she died Tran told her father that she believed Nguyen was stalking her, and the family had security cameras installed inside and outside their residence because they feared him.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.