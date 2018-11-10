Police in Dallas and Arlington seeking suspect in shooting
Arlington

Man stops to help stranded person and ends up at Arlington hospital, robbed and shot

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

November 10, 2018 04:56 PM

ARLINGTON

Officers are investigating a shooting Friday involving a man who stopped to help someone who was stranded, and was robbed in return.

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at Royal Club Lane and Duchess Trail about 10 p.m. Friday, but when they arrived they were unable to locate anyone who was wounded.

Then, about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police got a call from Arlington Police Department regarding a man who had been shot at a location in Dallas and made it to Arlington before seeking medical attention.

Northwest patrol officers responded to Medical City Arlington along with detectives from the non-fatal shooting squad to investigate.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was robbed by an unknown suspect he attempted to help who had apparently been stranded, according to police.

The suspect shot the man and took his property and has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are asking that anyone with any information concerning this incident call them at 214-671-3001.

