The BB gun shown in a Snapchat video threatening Uplift Summit Academy in Arlington.
The BB gun shown in a Snapchat video threatening Uplift Summit Academy in Arlington. Courtesy Arlington Police
The BB gun shown in a Snapchat video threatening Uplift Summit Academy in Arlington. Courtesy Arlington Police

Arlington

Arlington teen arrested after posting Snapchat video threatening school

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2018 09:11 AM

ARLINGTON

An unidentified teenage boy is in custody, facing a felony charge of making terroristic threat after posting a Snapchat video of a gun being taken from a blazer worn by students at his school and put into a backpack.

The video was captioned “Don’t come to school tomorrow,” police said.

The threat was against the Uplift Summit Academy public charter school at 1305 N. Center St., police said.

A concerned parent called police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. She said her child had shown her the video.

Police tracked down and confronted the boy, who is in ninth grade at the school, and he admitted posting the video, police said.

The weapon shown in the video turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

The boy was arrested and transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Wednesday, a student was arrested for bringing a handgun to a Fort Worth middle school, police said.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

Robert Blake lives near the failing Prestonwood Lake Dam in north Arlington. The neighborhood no longer has an HOA- it disbanded three years ago. Blake is the last HOA president and he is trying to determine who is responsible for repairing the dam.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

A three-mile stretch of Interstate 30 in Arlington is expected to be shut down all weekend for bridge demolition. It's part of the $230 million makeover of the I-30/Texas 360 interchange. Detours are available, but long delays are possible.

By

Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

  Comments  