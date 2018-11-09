Arlington teen arrested after posting Snapchat video threatening school

An unidentified teenage boy is in custody, facing a felony charge of making terroristic threat after posting a Snapchat video of a gun being taken from a blazer worn by students at his school and put into a backpack.

The video was captioned “Don’t come to school tomorrow,” police said.

The threat was against the Uplift Summit Academy public charter school at 1305 N. Center St., police said.

A concerned parent called police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. She said her child had shown her the video.

Police tracked down and confronted the boy, who is in ninth grade at the school, and he admitted posting the video, police said.

The weapon shown in the video turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

The boy was arrested and transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Wednesday, a student was arrested for bringing a handgun to a Fort Worth middle school, police said.

