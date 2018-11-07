Need a passport? New office opens in Arlington

A new passport office has been opened at the Tarrant County subcourthouse in Arlington, Tarrant County Clerk Mary Louise Garcia said in a news release.
The new office at 700 E. Abram Street, Suite 204, opened Wednesday and is the third passport office opened since 2016. The others are at Southlake Town Hall and the Southwest Subcourthouse in Fort Worth.
The Arlington office will be staffed by three clerks and be a full-service facility offering passport photos. No appointment is necessary, the news release says.
Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
For more information, contact the county clerk’s office at countyclerk.tarrantcounty.com.
