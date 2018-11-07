Pipe bomb threat at Texas mosque investigated by FBI, police

Police and FBI were still searching Wednesday for a man who threatened to blow up a mosque in Arlington over the weekend.

No bomb was found after the report came in Saturday night at Dar El-Eman Islamic Center in south Arlington, authorities said.

The caller said he had a pipe bomb and was going to detonate it at the mosque.

The threat was made as officers were in the mosque giving a law enforcement presentation, police Lt. Christoper Cook said in an email Wednesday.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Officers responded to the scene to determine the validity of the claim and we could not locate anything out of the ordinary,” Cook said.

He added, “We have been unsuccessful in tracking the caller down.”

The mosque has been targeted in the past.

In 2010, Henry Clay Glaspell of Arlington set fire to playground equipment at the facility. Glaspell was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for the hate crime.

Ekram Haque, the acting director of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations told The Dallas Morning News the incident wasn’t isolated.

“It is part of a pattern of anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-Jewish, anti-people of color violence that is taking place,” he said. “We need to have a national dialogue.”