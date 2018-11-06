Arlington police investigating fiery fatal crash on Interstate 20

A pickup truck overturned and then burst into flames on Interstate 20 early Tuesday, leading to the death of the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of East Interstate 20 just before 2:15 a.m.

Investigators say they believe the driver was headed eastbound at the time and for an unknown reason the truck left the roadway and veered onto the inside shoulder. It hit an unoccupied car that was parked on the shoulder, police said.

The impact caused the truck to overturn on the highway and catch fire.

The occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t release a name, age or gender of the victim.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the driver may have been impaired, police said.