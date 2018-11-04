Fatal motorcycle crash investigated in Arlington, police say

Arlington police are investigating a motorcycle wreck that left one man dead on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. in the intersection of New York Avenue and Highbank Drive.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading southbound on New York Avenue. As he approached the intersection of Highbank Drive, a driver in an SUV tried to turn left, police said.

The motorcycle and SUV collided in the intersection, police said.

The motorcyclist — who has not been identified — was taken to the hospital where he died.

The female passenger of the SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver, police said, is cooperating with the investigation.