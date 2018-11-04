Man was walking on a sidewalk when a car hit, killed him. Teen arrested, police say

An anonymous tip has led detectives to an 18-year-old man accused in the traffic death of a 62-year-old resident who was killed Thursday afternoon while walking on a sidewalk.

Coreon Jackson left the scene of the incident Thursday afternoon, but investigators tracked the 18-year-old to a motel in Mesquite, police said. Jackson was arrested Friday night.

He was in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on Sunday in lieu of $120,000 bail and faces a charge of accident involving death.

The traffic death occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts St.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Paul Rogers, 62, was walking on a sidewalk near the street he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, police said. The driver of the car had lost control of his car, left the roadway and hit Rogers, police said.

Rogers was taken to Medical City-Arlington where he died.

The driver of the Impala left the scene.

But detectives received a tip from Crime Stoppers on the driver and located him in Mesquite.

SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr