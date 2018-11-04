Man was walking on a sidewalk when a car hit, killed him. Teen arrested, police say

An anonymous tip has led detectives to an 18-year-old man accused in the traffic death of a 62-year-old resident who was killed Thursday afternoon while walking on a sidewalk.
Coreon Jackson left the scene of the incident Thursday afternoon, but investigators tracked the 18-year-old to a motel in Mesquite, police said. Jackson was arrested Friday night.
He was in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on Sunday in lieu of $120,000 bail and faces a charge of accident involving death.
The traffic death occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts St.
Paul Rogers, 62, was walking on a sidewalk near the street he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, police said. The driver of the car had lost control of his car, left the roadway and hit Rogers, police said.
Rogers was taken to Medical City-Arlington where he died.
The driver of the Impala left the scene.
But detectives received a tip from Crime Stoppers on the driver and located him in Mesquite.
