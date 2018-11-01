Driving around this weekend? Get ready for another freeway closure in heart of DFW

If you’re driving between Dallas and Fort Worth this weekend, probably a good idea to plan ahead.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Texas 360 will close in both directions at Abram Street and won’t reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be diverted to the frontage roads between Division and Mitchell street. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Abram Street will be closed at Texas 360. The closures are needed for bridge construction at Abram Street.

The work is part of a $53 million, 5.4-mile project to widen Texas 360 from three lanes to four lanes in each direction. The entire widening project is taking place from just north of Abram Street to Green Oaks Boulevard in south Arlington and will take more than two years to complete.

There is also the $254 million project to rebuild the Interstate 30/Texas 360 interchange. To keep up-to-date on that project, go to keep30360moving.org/.