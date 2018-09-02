A man died from multiple gunshot wounds in a police shooting in Arlington, medical report says

The suspect involved in a police shooting in Arlington on Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Oshae Terry, 24, of Forest Hill, died from multiple gunshot wounds at Medical City Arlington at 2:28 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Two officers pulled over a Chevrolet SUV around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of South Bowen Road for an expired registration sticker, according to Lt. Christopher Cook, a spokesman for the Arlington Police Department.

One of the officers, a female, spoke with the driver while a male officer was on the passenger side of the vehicle. The female officer went to the patrol car to use a computer to get information about the vehicle and the driver, according to Cook.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Officers reported they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver to turn off the vehicle and roll down the window farther.

10 minutes later the driver started to roll up both windows up and start the vehicle, Cook said.





The male officer stuck his left arm inside the passenger window and started to give verbal commands as the window continued rolling up, police stated in a news release.





The driver put the car into motion, driving forward, as the officer on the clung to the passenger side of the SUV.

The officer pulled his gun out and fired several times, striking the driver, and the vehicle continued driving down the street, Cook said.

The officer fell from the SUV and landed on the pavement while the SUV continued driving eastbound on California Lane.

The officer was injured during the incident, was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was released from the hospital Saturday night.





Additional police officers responded and located the SUV in the 2200 block of California Lane. After conducting a search of the vehicle police recovered 1.09 pounds of marijuana, 7 grams of ecstasy pills, a .40 caliber Glock handgun, and an extended 29 round magazine inside the SUV, according to Cook.





Arlington police do not have any plans, right now, to release body camera video evidence that was collected from the incident, pending a criminal investigation by the Tarrant Couty District Attorney’s Office.

SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police responded to a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the 2500 block of Thomason Circle. A man found a family member on the ground with gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.





