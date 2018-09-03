Arlington man arrested for child sex assault and pornography an ex-youth football coach

An Arlington man who was arrested in July and is in jail facing two sexual abuse of a minor charges was a former Optimist Club of Arlington Football Project Committee Chairman.

Carlos Alberto Guzman, 40, was in jail Monday accused of possession of child pornography and continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 charges, according to court records.

Total bonds are set at $22,500.

Guzman decided to leave the club after the 2016 football season to pursue outside interests, according to a statement released late Friday by the Optimist Club of Arlington.

No allegation of misconduct was presented to any Optimist Club member in a supervisory position or the board of directors while or after Guzman was affiliated with the football program or club, the statement, which was signed by president Cheryl Erickson, said.

The Optimist Club of Arlington performed a criminal background check on Guzman and will continue to perform criminal background checks and registered sex offender checks on each and every member in their program, the statement said.

There was nothing in Guzman’s background check that would have stopped him from being involved with the youth programs at the Club, according to the statement.

The Optimist Club of Arlington has been sponsoring youth sports programs for the last 70 years and have been diligent for the safety and protection of everyone participating, the statement said.

Mitch Mitchell:817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3