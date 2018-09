One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a police officer, according to published reports.

An Arlington police officer conducting a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Bowen Road had his arm trapped in a window while a suspect attempted to flee the scene, according to a story from our media partners at WFAA.

None of the officers involved in this call were seriously hurt, WFAA reported.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!