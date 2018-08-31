Arlington man faces child sex abuse and child pornography charges following arrest

An Arlington man was arrested in July and is in jail facing two sexual abuse of a minor charges.

Carlos Alberto Guzman, 40, was in jail Friday accused of possession of child pornography and continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 charges, according to court records.

The complaint against Guzman states that he is suspected of possessing a digital file with images of a child who was engaged in sexual conduct and who was younger than 18 when the images were taken.

Information concerning the sexual assault case was not available.

Guzman was arrested on July 27 and is being housed in the Greenbay Unit. Bond on the assault charge was set at $15,000 and bond on the pornography charge was set at $7,500, according to jail records.

Guzman was an administrator and youth football coach at one time with the Arlington Optimist Club, according to a story in the Arlington Voice.

Calls to the Arlington Optimist Club were not immediately returned.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, mitchmitchel3