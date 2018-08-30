New Six Flags roller coaster will loop-the-loop into the record book

A new ride coming to Six Flags Over Texas next spring will tie a world record for the largest loop roller coaster, Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker said.
The Lone Star Revolution will stand 100 feet tall and seat up to 32 people, the park said. It will be installed on the site of the Caddo Lake Barge, Parker said.
The coaster will be the same size as the Mardi Gras Hangover at Six Flags Great America in Lake County, Illinois.
The ride will feature a pendulum-style takeoff that will send riders through several 360-degree revolutions, sometimes briefly stalling near the top of the loop, the park says.
Six Flags says the ride will be its 14th roller coaster and will feature “face off”-style seating where passengers face one another.
It will have a height requirement of 48 inches, Six Flags says.
The ride is expected to open in late spring of next year, the park says.
Comments