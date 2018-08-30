New Six Flags roller coaster will loop-the-loop into the record book

A new ride coming to Six Flags Over Texas next spring will tie a world record for the largest loop roller coaster, Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker said.

The Lone Star Revolution will stand 100 feet tall and seat up to 32 people, the park said. It will be installed on the site of the Caddo Lake Barge, Parker said.

The coaster will be the same size as the Mardi Gras Hangover at Six Flags Great America in Lake County, Illinois.

The ride will feature a pendulum-style takeoff that will send riders through several 360-degree revolutions, sometimes briefly stalling near the top of the loop, the park says.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Six Flags says the ride will be its 14th roller coaster and will feature “face off”-style seating where passengers face one another.

It will have a height requirement of 48 inches, Six Flags says.

The ride is expected to open in late spring of next year, the park says.

SHARE COPY LINK The new "Harley Quinn Spinsanity" ride will open to the public on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. The unique ride uses gyro technology to twist and flip thrill seekers, while suspending them up to 70 feet in the air.

SHARE COPY LINK It’s called the Harley Quinn Spinsanity ride, and it’s not a roller coaster.

SHARE COPY LINK Six Flags' newest ride looks as crazy as the DC Comics supervillain for which it is named. It may not be a full-on roller coaster, but the Harley Quinn ride brings a little Spinsanity to the park for the 2018 season.