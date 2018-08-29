Dad back-to-school shopping with his son lifted more than school supplies, police say

A dad doing a little back-to-school shopping with his teenage son got away with a few hundred dollars worth of stolen power tools, Arlington police reported.

Surveillance video images from about 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 show the man entered a business in the 900 block of East Park Row and began casually shopping with his son, police said.

The man picked up numerous power tools, ran out of the store and jumped into a gold Ford Station Wagon with his son, police said. The tools were valued at more than $500, police said.

No one inside of the business was threatened or hurt.





Now, police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the thief. If you recognize him, you can contact detectives at 817-459-5811.





