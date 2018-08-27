He said his nephew was kidnapped 37 years ago. Now he’s charged with the boy’s murder

Thirty-seven years after a man reported his 5-year-old nephew had been kidnapped outside a Mansfield convenience store, the man has been charged with the child’s murder.

Tarrant County court documents accuse Terry Lee Woodson, 64, of causing the death of his nephew, Anthony “Burt” Tyrone Woodson, by hitting the boy with an electrical cord or an unknown item.

Woodson, 64, was charged Wednesday with murder in his nephew’s death.

The boy’s remains have not been found, police say.

Woodson remained Monday in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

Anthony had been reported missing on Aug. 29, 1981.

His uncle told police that he had left the child sleeping in his car while he ran into a convenience store in the 1000 block of East Broad Street.

When he returned, he told police, the boy was gone.

An extensive search followed, but Anthony was never found nor heard from again.

In May of 2017, Mansfield police investigators began re-investing the case.

“As the cold case investigation progressed, it was revealed that Anthony was not kidnapped out of his uncle’s vehicle,” Mansfield police officials said in a new release about the arrest. “Numerous interviews with the uncle, Terry Lee Woodson, revealed that Anthony was in fact beaten to death at the hands of Terry Woodson during the course of ‘discipline.’”

Woodson was arrested on a murder warrant on Aug. 16.

Anyone with information about the location of Anthony’s body or any other information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Tom Hewitt at 817-804-5710 or the department’s after-hours number at 817-473-0211.

