Tay-K accomplice makes deal with prosecutors, agrees to testify against co-defendants

A second woman charged in a Mansfield home invasion and shooting that left a young father dead has struck a deal with prosecutors.

As part of the agreement, 22-year-old Ariana Bharrat must truthfully testify in the upcoming capital murder trials of her three co-defendants, Sean Robinson, Jalen Bell, and rapper Tay-K 47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre.

In exchange, prosecutors will waive the capital murder charge against Bharrat, allowing her to plead guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors had previously reached a similar deal with another of the accused, Megan Holt.

If Holt, 21, testifies truthfully against her co-defendants, she will be allowed to plead guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence.

The deals will not be finalized until after the trials of the other suspects.

Ethan Walker, a 21-year-old father, died in July 2016, after he was shot during a botched home invasion robbery. Courtesy/ Walker Family

In all, four adults and three juveniles were charged in the robbery and fatal shooting of Ethan Walker, 21, on July 26, 2016, at a residence in the 1500 block of Aspen Court in Mansfield.

A jury found a teen girl — the only juvenile in the Walker case not certified as an adult — guilty of three delinquent conduct charges: capital murder and two aggravated robbery charges. She was sentenced in February to 20 years’ confinement.

Latharian Merritt, the triggerman in Walker’s shooting, was convicted of capital murder by a jury in May. Because prosecutors had waived seeking the death penalty, he was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

Robinson, Bell and McIntyre all remain in Tarrant County Jail awaiting trial.

McIntyre also faces an aggravated robbery charge in Tarrant County, accused of attacking and robbing a 65-year-old man as he walked in Arlington’s Cravens Park in May 2017.

He is accused in Bexar County of capital murder in the April 2017 robbery and fatal shooting of a 23-year-old photographer.

Both crimes were allegedly committed by McIntyre after he cut off his ankle monitor while under house arrest in Walker’s case and fled.

McIntyer was charged earlier this month with possessing a prohibited item — a phone — while in a correctional facility.

Deputies found a phone stuffed into a sock and tucked into McIntyre’s underwear while preparing to move McIntyre to the maximum-security jail for an earlier altercation with an inmate.