Restraining order issued to remove Arlington’s term limits proposal. What happens next?

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order removing the city’s term limits proposition from the ballot less than 24 hours after the City Council placed it on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Arlington is being sued by the residents for not voting on Proposition E twice as required by city charter. The council added it Tuesday to offer an alternative to the other term limits proposition sponsored by a group of residents.

Proposition E would expand council terms from two years to three years and allow them to serve three consecutive terms. The proposition would not have counted past service, and would have allowed all council members and the mayor to serve another nine years.

Proposition F, brought on by a citizen-led petition, will still be on the ballot. It limits council members and the mayor to three two-year terms and would be retroactive, possibly forcing five council members out in the next two years.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The council and Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce strongly oppose Proposition F because it’s retroactive and could affect the stability of the council.

Supporters say Proposition F is needed to give newcomers a chance to run for council without having to face an entrenched incumbent.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



