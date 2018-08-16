This bank provides priceless furniture donations to help needy families feel at home

Ruth White and her family believe there is more to a home than simply having a roof over your head.

The problem for some, however, is once money is saved to provide the roof, there is not enough left for an essential ingredient — furniture.

That’s where Ruth and her family come in. She and husband, Chris, created Where the Heart Is, a furniture bank for families in need. Though they live in Arlington, they are ready to assist families and individuals throughout Tarrant County.

The idea came to Ruth when she worked in the Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office in 2009 as a family self sufficiency/home ownership coordinator.

“My role there gave me a more direct view into the housing needs of our community as I assisted families receiving housing assistance work toward self-sufficiency,” she said. “One of the struggles many of our clients faced was furnishing their homes. After paying deposits on their apartment/house, as well as deposits for utilities, furniture just wasn’t something they could afford, and there weren’t many resources available to assist in this area.”

Where the Heart Is works with individuals, churches and a variety of organizations to collect furniture donations. Quite simply, if you’ve got some furniture you want to donate, they can find a place for it. But it can’t be just any furniture; it has to be in good condition and clean.

“We have a 10-foot-by-30-foot storage unit that is full, and we are currently looking at additional storage units. Our goal is to have a warehouse where the furniture can be set up and displayed for clients that are ‘shopping’ with us,” Ruth said. “All of our furniture thus far is gently used. We’re working on partnerships with local furniture stores that may be able to provide some new furniture or even financial support.”

When Ruth and Chris had twins (Oliver and Isabel) in 2011, she became a stay-at-home mom. But the idea never left her mind. After all, she had spent most of her career helping others, including having worked at AIDS Services in Austin as a program supervisor from 2001-08.

The Whites decided to focus on victims of domestic violence, women and children to start their furniture bank.

“I’d like to think that we are helping to alleviate some of the fear and anxiety that comes from having to run away from a situation and leave everything behind,” Chris said. “I hope that by providing tables, couches, and bed frames, we can help those individuals build stronger family bonds, get better rest, and ultimately perform better at work and school.”

Ruth noted that research has shown that eating dinner as a family lowers the risk of depression in kids and reduces substance abuse. It leads to better academic performance and decreases obesity and eating disorders, and increases self-esteem and resilience in children.

A good night’s sleep can help reduce depression, improve academic performance and overall health.

“Our mission is to help families achieve this. If we can provide a bed or a table to a family, we know we are providing opportunity, not just a piece of furniture,” she said.

The Whites do not take self-referred clients. They work through social service agencies.

“We want to make sure our services are going to families that have the support from other agencies so they can be as successful as possible in their transition from homelessness or displacement,” Ruth said.

To donate, visit their Facebook page or their website (https://wheretheheartisfb.org/). They are also participating in the North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 20 in hopes to raise some capital to cover storage and transportation costs.

Donations can be picked up from donors, or dropped off by appointment to the organization’s storage facility. Large items are picked up once a month, and smaller items may be scheduled for pick up on Tuesdays or Saturdays.

The Whites, in fact, have turned the project into a family event. Ruth, Chris and their children, now 6 years old, regularly move, load and unload furniture.

“I hope that we are showing them the importance of helping others and establishing a lifelong love for service,” Chris said. “Also, I’ve always believed that community is extremely important and that people should do what they can to strengthen their communities. Everyone wins when a community is healthy and thriving.”

Volunteers are also needed, Ruth said. Those interested in volunteering, donating the use of a moving truck, or hosting a furniture drive may contact the Whites at 469-430-8283 or by email, wheretheheartisfb@gmail.com.