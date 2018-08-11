Arlington police arrest man suspected of trying to run over motorcycle officer

A suspect who crashed into a police officer’s motorcycle was arrested Saturday.
Motorcycle officer J. Jamerson said he had to jump out of the way of a moving vehicle to avoid being struck, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Jamerson stopped a 2007 Kia Optima with expired license tags in the 1900 block of East Pioneer Parkway about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the affidavit stated.
The driver pulled into an apartment complex parking lot and while Jamerson was trying to identify him, the driver put the car in reverse, backed up and then sped away, damaging the officer’s motorcycle in the process, the affidavit said.
Jamerson said he had to move to avoid being struck by the Kia, and was not injured, according to authorities.
The suspect was not located during an initial search by police.
Jamerson maintained the suspect later provided him with a false name and no identifying documents after the traffic stop.
Detectives located the Kia’s owner and a family member of the owner identified Lonnie Johnson, 27, as matching the description of the Kia’s driver. Johnson had several active felony warrants out for his arrest, the affidavit showed.
Johnson was a suspect in multiple shootings, the affidavit said. Jamerson provided Arlington Det. J. Pue with insurance information he got from Johnson and an arrest warrant was issued.
Johnson was located and arrested while in the 1600 block of Darby Drive and is facing an aggravated assault against a public servant charge, along with other charges, the Arlington jail log showed. Johnson’s bond amounts total more than $32,000, according to the jail log.
