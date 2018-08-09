An Arlington mom stood on the corner handing out resumes. She’s getting interviews

A college graduate and mom who spent part of Wednesday morning on a street corner handing out resumes and holding up signs telling people that she needed work said by the time she got home she had gotten multiple job inquiries.

”Thank God the story resonated with people,” said Akina Brodeak. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls and feedback. I’ve heard from several companies who said they were inspired by what I did. I’ve gotten calls from Houston and the Woodlands.”

Brodeak held up signs for passing motorists on Lamar Street near Interstate 30 which said that she was an amazing administrative assistant and she asked people to hire her, a report from our media partners at WFAA said. One sign read that she was a college grad.

Brodeak also had resumes that people could pass out to their co-workers who make hiring decisions.

Arlington mom, college grad, holds signs near freeway asking for job https://t.co/C5JRyMUQRE pic.twitter.com/Fp0OqUaxKZ — WFAA (@wfaa) August 8, 2018

After returning to Arlington about a month ago and not being able to find work, she was starting to get desperate in her search, Brodeak said.





“I felt like a lot of my resumes were going into a black hole,” Brodeak said.

So she decided to follow advice she heard from a motivational speaker she remembered who said, “Be exceptional or be forgotten,” and the example of two other job seekers.

She recalled news stories about a man from California who stood outside with a sign advertising for employment and got multiple job offers and a woman from Boston who did the same thing. Brodeak said she researched the Boston woman on the Internet and found she was still working.

Brodeak figured she would give it a try.

“Sometimes you have to do uncommon things to stand out from the crowd,” Brodeak said. “So I thought I had nothing to lose.”





For Brodeak, who said she graduated from UT-Arlington in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications, it has been hard to find opportunities.

It took her seven years to get a four-year degree going to school at night, she said. But she said it was difficult to find a position in her field that would allow her to care for her 4-year-old daughter, Sasha. Brodeak said she tried hard to differentiate herself from her competitors, and took every internship she could.

Akina Brodeak said she has been looking for a job so she can support her 4-year-old daughter, Sasha Family photo Courtesy Brodeak family

“I tried to do all the right things,” Brodeak said. “Yet here I am out in the sun holding up a sign.”





Brodeak, who said she is a big believer in education, also said she believes there are a lot of qualified people working very hard at menial jobs who are not getting a chance.

“That’s sad,” she said. “ ut what I wanted has come to fruition. People are actually looking at my LinkedIn profile. All I wanted was to be given a fair shake and a fair look. I’m sure that now things will work out.”