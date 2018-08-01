Arlington man indicted in UTA student’s sex assault, kidnapping

A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old Arlington man Wednesday on aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery charges stemming from an assault on a University of Texas at Arlington student, according to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.

Joel Mambe was arrested on June 21 after Arlington detectives tracked him to a home in Fort Worth. Police said at the time that surveillance video from an apartment complex proved invaluable in the case.

The day before, the UTA student was confronted by a man with a handgun as she returned to her apartment complex from a night out with friends.

When she told the gunman she had no money, he abducted her and sexually assaulted her over a period of two hours, police said.

She said she was forced to drive to a nearby bank, where she withdrew as much as the bank would allow. The woman was then forced to drive to an apartment complex, where the gunman sexually assaulted her, she told police.

The man forced her to to drive to an east Arlington apartment complex, where he got out of the vehicle and fled, police said.

Police said he eventually ran off with her cellphone. The student drove herself home and called police.

Mambe was arrested without incident in Fort Worth about 3:30 a.m. the next morning, according to police.

Police also recovered the UTA student’s property, including her debit card, at the Fort Worth home, police said.

Mambe remains in the Tarrant County Jail, according to the district attorney’s office.



