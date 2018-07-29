He beat his wife, took her for medical help, police say, then held them at bay for hours

Aaron Redmond drove his wife to a Mansfield fire station Friday for medical assistance after he claimed she fell.

Police don’t believe that’s what happened.

The 44-year-old Redmond accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence was in jail Sunday after he ended a four-hour standoff with police late Friday at his home.

Redmond was barricaded in his home with his 3-year-old son, police said. The child was not injured.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Redmond was in the Tarrant County Jail Sunday without bond.

The incident began about 6 p.m. Friday when police were called to a Mansfield fire station where paramedics were treating Redmond’s wife.

Redmond had left the fire station as paramedics treated his wife.





An investigation revealed that Redmond wife’s had sustained injuries during a domestic dispute, police said. She was taken to a local hospital.

Officers went to Redmond’s home in the 1100 block of Doubletree Lane where they found Redmond and his son.

“The husband refused to comply with officers and it was determined the incident had changed to barricaded person,” said police Sgt. William Yale in a news release.

Police believed Redmond had weapons in the home.

Members of Mansfield’s SWAT unit and a negotiation team responded and worked for four hours before Redmond surrendered without incident shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.