Arlington man gunned down, police release video of a possible suspect

Police in Grand Prairie reported that 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound just after midnight on Thursday. Security video from a nearby business showed a male running west bound on Sara Jane Parkway after the shooting.
By
Up Next
Police in Grand Prairie reported that 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound just after midnight on Thursday. Security video from a nearby business showed a male running west bound on Sara Jane Parkway after the shooting.
By

Arlington

2 teens arrested in Arlington man’s shooting death

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

July 26, 2018 02:57 PM

Arlington

Two suspects were tracked down and arrested in the killing of 21-year-old Miles Peters, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Detectives arrested Isaiah Murray, 18, of Grand Prairie and Demauri Jackson, 17, of Arlington and charged both teens with murder, police reported.

Murray was arrested on Tuesday and Jackson was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Peters was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body at 2536 West Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie just after midnight on July 19. He died at Medical City Arlington Hospital at 2:59 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Security video footage from a nearby business showed a male running westbound on Sara Jane Parkway, away from the area where Peters was found shot, around the same time of the shooting, according to Grand Prairie police.

Murray and Jackson are being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, each with a bond set at $500,000.

No details have been released on what led police to the teens as suspects. Police said the investigation is continuing.

A Tarrant County District Court Judge sentenced Ricci Bradden to 75 years in prison for the May 2016 slaying of Anthony "T.J." Antell at a Walgreens store in Arlington. Following the sentencing hearing Thursday, Anthony's wife, Crystal Antell, spo

By

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  