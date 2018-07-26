2 teens arrested in Arlington man’s shooting death

Two suspects were tracked down and arrested in the killing of 21-year-old Miles Peters, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Detectives arrested Isaiah Murray, 18, of Grand Prairie and Demauri Jackson, 17, of Arlington and charged both teens with murder, police reported.

Murray was arrested on Tuesday and Jackson was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Peters was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body at 2536 West Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie just after midnight on July 19. He died at Medical City Arlington Hospital at 2:59 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.





Security video footage from a nearby business showed a male running westbound on Sara Jane Parkway, away from the area where Peters was found shot, around the same time of the shooting, according to Grand Prairie police.





Murray and Jackson are being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, each with a bond set at $500,000.

No details have been released on what led police to the teens as suspects. Police said the investigation is continuing.