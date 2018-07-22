Two crashes involving motorcyclists shut down I-30 in Arlington, police say

Part of Interstate 30 was shut down Sunday afternoon as an investigation into two crashes involving motorcyclists continued, according to Arlington police.

A motorcyclist crashed into a wall while attempting to exit the freeway in the westbound lanes of I-30 at the Ballway Park exit, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

Police responded to the major crash at 4:10 p.m., according to Cook.

After the first motorcyclist crashed, two other motorcyclists, who had stopped to help, were struck by a passenger vehicle, Cook said.

“It was actually believed to be two separate crashes, but it’s so early in the investigation that the information might change,” he said.

Cook said several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but their conditions had not been reported as of Sunday evening.

The westbound lanes of I-30 were re-opened a little after 8 p.m., Cook said.