Man found dead in Arlington next to backyard pool. Authorities investigating

Authorities are working to identify what caused the death of a man who was found near a backyard pool at an Arlington residence late Friday.

Officials have said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Emergency responders were called to a residence about 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calender Road and discovered a man on the ground next to a backyard pool when they arrived, said Lt. Mike Joiner, Arlington Fire Department spokesman.

Emergency medical personnel determined that the man was dead, Joiner said. Witnesses told first responders that they had not seen the man for hours but removed him from the pool when they discovered him in the water, Joiner said.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police were notified and the body turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, Joiner said. Authorities have not identified the man and no ruling on a cause of death has been released.