Roller coaster riders recovered after Six Flags’ The Joker leaves them up in the air

Several riders on The Joker roller coaster had to wait until they could be returned to the ground floor on Friday after a sensor triggered a ride stoppage.

How many riders were on the ride at the time of the stoppage is not known but an amusement park official said all were able to exit safely once the ride was restarted.

“Our rides are equipped with sensors that monitor all aspects of the ride cycle,” according to a statement from Sharon Parker, Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor spokeswoman. “On rare occasions, a sensor will send an alert that stops the ride in a safe location.

“We were communicating with riders the entire time and once the ride system was reset, riders were able to return to the loading station. All guests safely exited the ride.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening, according to Parker.

The Joker went into operation at Six Flags over Texas during the spring of 2017.





