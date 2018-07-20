Roller coaster riders recovered after Six Flags’ The Joker leaves them up in the air

Six Flags Over Texas debuts The Joker roller coaster

Arlington

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 20, 2018 07:07 PM

ARLINGTON

Several riders on The Joker roller coaster had to wait until they could be returned to the ground floor on Friday after a sensor triggered a ride stoppage.

How many riders were on the ride at the time of the stoppage is not known but an amusement park official said all were able to exit safely once the ride was restarted.

“Our rides are equipped with sensors that monitor all aspects of the ride cycle,” according to a statement from Sharon Parker, Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor spokeswoman. “On rare occasions, a sensor will send an alert that stops the ride in a safe location.

“We were communicating with riders the entire time and once the ride system was reset, riders were able to return to the loading station. All guests safely exited the ride.”

The ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening, according to Parker.

The Joker went into operation at Six Flags over Texas during the spring of 2017.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



