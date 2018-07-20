He’s accused of taking improper photos of males in Lowe’s bathrooms. One victim was 8

An Arlington man is in Tarrant County Jail, accused of taking improper pictures inside bathrooms at Lowe’s stores in Mansfield and Arlington, including of a child.

David Cliborn, 52, was arrested June 14 by Mansfield police after he was observed taking a photograph under a bathroom stall at the Mansfield Lowe’s Home Improvement store, 1901 N. US 287 frontage road, police said.

Inside the stall, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, was an 8-year-old child.

Cliborn was released on bond but arrested again this week after photos found on his cellphone revealed an additional victim, according to the affidavit.

Cliborn’s defense attorney, Keith McKay, was out of the office Friday afternoon and could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the incident involving the 8-year-old, Cliborn had been seen leaving the store in a red Fiat, the affidavit states.

He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby Sam’s Club. He was arrested after being positively identified by a witness in the case and his iPhone 6 seized, the affidavit states.

He was later released on a $2,500 bond, court records show.

He was formally charged July 16 in that case with improper photo/video in a bathroom or dressing room, a felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

A subsequent search of the iPhone by the North Texas Crimes Task Force of the U.. Secret Service revealed multiple digital photographs.





“Some of the photos were of unknown men in public restrooms using the bathroom,” Mansfield Detective T. M. Wing wrote in the affidavit.

Three of the photos were of the 8-year-old boy sitting on the toilet inside the Mansfield store, the affidavit states.

Other photos showed a man wearing a Lowe’s employee vest. The photos appeared to have been taken over the stall wall without the employee’s knowledge.

Mansfield store officials didn’t recognize the employee. Wing, however, was able to determine those photographs were taken at the Lowe’s at 1000 W. Arbrook Blvd. in Arlington by matching up defects on the wall of the bathroom to those seen in the photo.

A store manager there recognized the employee in the photographs and confirmed the employee had been working on June 13, the day that the photos were time-stamped, the affidavit states.

That employee was later interviewed by police and confirmed to the detective that the photographs had been taken without his knowledge and consent.

On Wednesday, the detective obtained a new warrant for Cliborn’s arrest.

Cliborn was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Thursday, jail records show.

He was being held in lieu of $16,500 bail on suspicion of improper photo/visual recording and indecent exposure, according to jail records.