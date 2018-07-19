Arlington man shot and killed, suspect remains on the loose

A 21-year-old Arlington man found suffering from a gunshot wound off Interstate 20 just after midnight Thursday later died in a hospital, according to Grand Prairie police.

The victim, identified as Miles Peters, was found in the 2500 block of W. Interstate 20, police said in a news release. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injury, police said.

Security video footage from a nearby business showed a male running westbound on Sara Jane Parkway, away from the area of the shooting, around the same time the shooting occurred, police said.

The suspect remains at large, and Peters’ death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 972-988-8477. Visit the CrimeStoppers website for more information.

SHARE COPY LINK 19-year-old Dylan Spaid was likely heading home to Grand Prairie when he was shot once by someone in a dark sedan on I-20.





