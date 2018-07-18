Franklin Lee Barnes
18-year-old indicted on capital murder charges in Arlington killings

By Stephen English

July 18, 2018 10:41 AM

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Franklin Lee Barnes of McKinney on capital murder charges Monday related to the separate shootings of six people in Arlington and Plano on March 29, according to court records.

Barnes, 18, fatally shot Joshua Daniels and Winston Davis, both 25, on March 29, a Thursday, as they sat in a parked car near an apartment complex in Arlington, police said.

Later the same day, Barnes shot four people in Plano, killing one, police said.

The slain Plano resident was identified as 29-year-old Quintarius Young, WFAA reported.

Barnes was arrested the next day in Plano and is being held in the Collin County Jail, records show. He was indicted on a capital murder charge in the Plano slaying on June 19.

In March, officials in Plano and Arlington said that Barnes’ alleged victims may have been targeted and involved in dangerous activities.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

