Fort Worth motorist accused in fatal hit-and-run is in custody

A Fort Worth woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist surrendered to authorities late Tuesday, police said.

Kallie Wright, 38, voluntarily surrendered to police hours after an arrest warrant was issued for her in the traffic death of Calvin John Middleton, 42, of Cedar Hill, who was killed Sunday morning.

Wright was booked into the Grand Prairie Detention Center with bail set at $175,000.

The Fort Worth motorist will be charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony.

Middleton was hit and killed by a car about 6 a.m. Sunday at South Belt Line Road at Interstate 20 eastbound frontage road.





The car fled the scene northbound on South Belt Line Road.

Wright is accused of getting out of her car after striking the bicyclist but then getting back into her vehicle and driving away.

Just after the accident, witnesses reported to police that the driver of the car was a female wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts and pink tennis shoes, police said. Another woman was a passenger.

Police said the vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal hit-and-run had been located.





A passenger in Wright’s car also has been identified, but she is not considered a suspect and no charges will be filed against her, police said Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the B&B Bicycle company based in Cedar Hil, posted a photo to their Facebook page asking community members to add their own mementos to a ghost bike sitting at the southeast corner of I-20 and Beltline Road in memory of Middleton.

Staff writer Prescotte Stokes III contributed to this report.