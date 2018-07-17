Fort Worth woman identified as motorist in Grand Prairie fatal hit-and-run, police say

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Fort Worth woman accused of driving a car Sunday morning that hit and killed a bicyclist.

Kallie Wright is accused of getting out of her car after striking the bicyclist, but she got back into her vehicle and drove away.

Wright, 38, who faces a second-degree felony charge of accident involving death remained at large Tuesday.

Kallie Wright of Fort Worth Courtesy: Grand Prairie police

Police said the vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal hit-and-run had been located. The bicyclist who died at the scene was Calvin John Middleton, 42, of Cedar Hill.





A passenger in Wright’s car also has been identified, but she is not considered a suspect and no charges will be filed against her, police said Tuesday.

Middleton was hit and killed by a car about 6 a.m. Sunday at S. Belt Line Road at Interstate 20 eastbound frontage road.

The car fled the scene northbound on S. Belt Line Road.

Just after the accident, witnesses reported to police that the driver of the car was a female wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts and pink tennis shoes. Another woman was a passenger.

Anyone with information should call police at 972-237-8906 or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.