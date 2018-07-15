Pink-clad female driver hit, killed bicyclist, police say. Then she drove away.

A pink-clad female motorist hit and killed a bicyclist Sunday morning at an intersection, then drove away from the scene, police said.

The driver got out of her vehicle after hitting the bicyclist, but she did not remain at the scene.

When she got out of her vehicle, witnesses were able to get a description of the African-American woman wearing a pink shirt, pink tennis shoes and khaki shorts.

The name of the bicyclist had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The fatal accident occurred about 6 a.m. at S. Belt Line Road and eastbound Interstate 20 frontage road.

The bicyclist was struck by a mid-2000 black Chevrolet Impala which went northbound on S. Belt Line Road after the accident and continued into the city.

A black Chevrolet Impala similar to this one hit and killed a bicyclist Sunday in Grand Prairie, police said. Courtesy: Grand Prairie police

Police reported the car has front end damage and the passenger side headline is out.





The driver is described as being in her late 20s and another African-American woman was a passenger in the Impala, police said.

This was the 11th fatal collision in the city this year, according to police records.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 972-237-8906 or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Tips also can be submitted at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.