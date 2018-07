A man trying to cross Texas 360 early Saturday was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer, according to Arlington police.

Police found the pedestrian, who has not been identified, about 3:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 1200 block of Texas 360, according to a news release. The truck driver called 911 and remained at the scene.

No other vehicles or persons were involved, according to a preliminary investigation.





Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

