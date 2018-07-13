2 drivers killed in wrong way crash in Grand Prairie

Two drivers were killed in a wrong way crash early Friday morning on Texas 360 southbound near Debbie Lane.
The crash was reported to Texas Highway Patrol troopers at 12:51 a.m. A Scion was traveling northbound in the southbound toll lane and collided with a white pickup truck traveling south near Debbie Lane, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel.
Both drivers died at the scene and there were no other occupants in the vehicles. The southbound lane was closed in early morning from Debbie Lane to Walnut Creek and was reopened about 4:30 a.m. after the scene was cleared.
Troopers are investigating the fatal crash and are reaching out to the victims’ families before they release any updates.
