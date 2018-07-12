1 dead, 1 injured as suspect in stolen vehicle crashes in Dallas, police say

A suspect in a stolen vehicle being followed by Grand Prairie police ran a red light and crashed at an intersection in Dallas Thursday morning, killing one person and seriously injuring another, police said.

The suspect faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police identified the suspect as Danny Keovychitch, 31, of Dallas. He was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at Duncanville Road and Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle about 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie. Police followed the vehicle into Dallas where officers attempted to stop it in the 5800 block of W. Kiest Boulevard.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Keovychitch evaded officers for less than a mile before he ran a red light and hit two vehicles at Duncanville Road and Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

“The passenger of one of the struck vehicles was trapped in the wreckage and extricated by firefighters. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police spokesman Mark Beseda said in a news release.

The name of the victim was not being released until relatives could be notified.

The driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries, Beseda said.

The driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured, police said.

“The Grand Prairie Police Department offers our condolences to the victims and families,” said a statement released by Grand Prairie police. “This was a tragic loss of life caused by a career criminal who had no regard for those around him.”