Hate driving U.S. 287 and Texas 360? Here’s one bottleneck that’s been cleared up

For commuters headed along U.S. 287, there had been one big roadblock — even after the new 360 Tollway opened in May.

When drivers along U.S. 287 reached the intersection at Texas 360 in Mansfield, they would grind to a halt at a traffic light. The same was true for southbound tollway drivers, trying to head on U.S. 287 toward Midlothian and Waxahachie.

During rush hour, it could easily take a half hour to get through the intersection.

On Monday, the U.S. 287 overpasses over Texas 360 finally opened, meaning drivers no longer have to stop at the busy intersection.

"I, myself, got stuck in it a couple of times going to Houston," said Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Andy Nguyen, who represents southeastern Tarrant County. "It's going to be good to have that open but it's just part of the growing pains for all the growth we have in that area."

US 287 main lanes over SH 360 Tollway opened in both directions today at 4:30pm! GREAT news for commuters #Drive360South #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/Mdnu4T2oMH — 360 South (@Drive360South) July 9, 2018

Traffic counts along U.S. 287 are 35,500 per day at the Texas 360 intersection. Along Texas 360 south of Interstate 20, traffic counts are 55,000 vehicles per day but are expected to reach 170,000 vehicles by 2030.

The 9.7-mile road toll road was built by the Texas Department of Transportation but is operated by the North Texas Tollway Authority.

Mansfield Mayor David Cook said the opening of the overpasses will greatly reduce gridlock. He ultimately would like to see the flyovers from the 360 Tollway built to connect directly with the U.S. 287 lanes.

"That would provide a more direct connect to Interstate 35 and DFW Airport," Cook said.