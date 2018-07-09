Man jumped from a bridge on I-20 in Arlington and died, medical examiner says

A man who was killed early Friday on Interstate 20 died from injuries he suffered after jumping off a highway bridge, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The victim has been identified as Johnathan Junious, 27, who died from blunt force trauma from his fall from the bridge, medical examiner officials ruled. His death was a suicide, the ME said.

Junious was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Interstate 20 in the eastbound lanes, according the medical examiner's website on Monday.

His Linkedin page indicated he was a Lyft driver in Arlington. The page also indicated he was a personal trainer at LA Fitness in Grand Prairie and he had worked as a clerk for Verizon in Fort Worth.

Junious graduated from Arlington Lamar High School in 2010, according to Arlington school district records.

Online records indicated that Junious, at a height of 6-foot-4, played basketball for the Vikings.