Driving on I-30 this weekend? Be prepared for lane closures

If you're driving between Fort Worth and Dallas this weekend, get ready for lane closures.

The closures are part of work for the new $233 million interchange at Interstate 30 and Texas 360.

There will be nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Monday. The closures will be in alternate lanes of westbound I-30 from State Highway 161 to Baird Farm Road for a traffic switch.

The westbound entrance ramp from Six Flags Drive will also be closed from 8 p.m to 7 a.m. Friday through Monday.

Starting Monday. the westbound exit to Ballpark Way will be farther east, closer to Texas 360.