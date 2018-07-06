Massive rebuild coming to U.S. 287 and Interstate 20 from Fort Worth to Mansfield

U.S. 287 and Interstates 20 and 820 in southeast Fort Worth are destined for a massive rebuild that could cost $1.25 billion. The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting July 19 at Dunbar High School.
Arlington

Driving on I-30 this weekend? Be prepared for lane closures

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

July 06, 2018 11:16 AM

Arlington

If you're driving between Fort Worth and Dallas this weekend, get ready for lane closures.

The closures are part of work for the new $233 million interchange at Interstate 30 and Texas 360.

There will be nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Monday. The closures will be in alternate lanes of westbound I-30 from State Highway 161 to Baird Farm Road for a traffic switch.

The westbound entrance ramp from Six Flags Drive will also be closed from 8 p.m to 7 a.m. Friday through Monday.

Starting Monday. the westbound exit to Ballpark Way will be farther east, closer to Texas 360.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

