Why a new grocery store is a big deal in this part of DFW

Brick-and-mortar grocery stores face increasingly stiff competition from online websites such as Amazon.

But in southwest Arlington, customers were counting the days until this new Kroger Marketplace opened at 5101 West Sublett Road.

The 123,878-square-foot store's opening was highly anticipated because of what else it offers — there's a smartphone and tablet shop, a kitchen section that sells dinnerware, clothes for infants as well as products from Texas farmers and ranchers.

The official grand opening is next week, but the store had a soft opening on Tuesday, said Kroger spokeswoman April Martin Nickels.

Though there's an Albertsons across Sublett Road, Kennedale resident Greg Davis said he was interested in picking up some Texas wine and checking out the selection of local produce.

"We've been waiting for something like this," Davis said. "I've been driving by every day. We have other nice grocery stores around here but nothing with this selection or variety. You have to drive further into Arlington or down to Mansfield to get something like this."

And for those who still want to shop online, the store will have Kroger's online ordering service, ClickList.